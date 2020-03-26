|
Gerson Alfonso Raines Sr. of Mt. Holly, N.J. passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was 83.
He was born on August 8, 1937 to Rudolph Raigns and Gattie Smith in Halifax County, North Carolina.
He was preceeded in death by three siblings: Rudolph Raigns, Jr., Spencer Raigns and Mertie Raigns.
Gerson was educated in the Halifax school system. Upon graduation from high school, Gerson joined the United States Armed Service, He was the recipient of a multitude of awards to include the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Medal with four Bronzed Service Stars and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He had two tours in Vietnam and retired from Fort Gordon, Ga., after over 21 years of service.
After retirement from the army, Gerson became employed by the US Postal Service for 20 years.
In addition, he drove an eighteen-wheeler tractor trailer until he was ready to really retire.
Gerson leaves to cherish his memory six children: Rubbin (Debbie), Gerson, Jr. (Nanette), Kenneth, Gerald (Cynthia), Kiven and Sadia; twelve grandchildren: Summer (Daniel), Cassandra (David), Kyle, Gerson III, Joshua, Kirsten, Bria, Kendall, Britanee', Gerald Jr., Hannah and Seth and four siblings: Dorothy Draughn, Shirley Sledge, Susie Dawson and Clinton Raigns.
Private funeral service due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Interment: BGWCD Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
TL Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services,
Burlington, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 26, 2020