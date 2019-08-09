|
|
Gertrude Galinsky of the Homestead Community in Columbus passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home. She was 94.
Born in Boston, Mass., Gertrude lived in West New York, N.J. before coming to Columbus, N.J. in 1988. She was a homemaker.
She was the wife of the late Milton Galinsky, who passed in 2018, and the beloved mother of George Galinsky (Franci), Alan Galinsky (Carol), Irene Radel (Richard) and Elaine Greenstein. She will also be dearly missed by her eight grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, North Hanover Township, N.J.
Huber-Moore Funeral Home,
Bordentown
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 9, 2019