Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huber-Moore Funeral Home - Bordentown
517 Farnsworth Avenue
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0330
For more information about
Gertrude Galinsky
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
350 Province Line Road
North Hanover Township, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Galinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Galinsky


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Galinsky Obituary
Gertrude Galinsky of the Homestead Community in Columbus passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home. She was 94.

Born in Boston, Mass., Gertrude lived in West New York, N.J. before coming to Columbus, N.J. in 1988. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late Milton Galinsky, who passed in 2018, and the beloved mother of George Galinsky (Franci), Alan Galinsky (Carol), Irene Radel (Richard) and Elaine Greenstein. She will also be dearly missed by her eight grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, North Hanover Township, N.J.

Huber-Moore Funeral Home,

Bordentown
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now