Gertrude Rapaport of Willingboro passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Samuel Rapaport, mother of Robert Rapaport (Paula), Jonathan Rapaport and Steven Rapaport, and grandmother of Sarah and Joshua Rapaport.
Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services at 11 a.m. Thursday, in Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. N-6), Trevose, Pa.
Contributions can be made to the Glut1 Deficiency Foundation, www.g1dfoundation.org
