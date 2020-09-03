1/
Gertrude Rapaport
Gertrude Rapaport of Willingboro passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

She was the wife of the late Samuel Rapaport, mother of Robert Rapaport (Paula), Jonathan Rapaport and Steven Rapaport, and grandmother of Sarah and Joshua Rapaport.

Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services at 11 a.m. Thursday, in Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. N-6), Trevose, Pa.

Contributions can be made to the Glut1 Deficiency Foundation, www.g1dfoundation.org.

Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.

Cherry Hill, N.J.

www.plattmemorial.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
