Giovanni Felice "John" Fabi of Burlington City passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was 81.
Born in Mount Holly, Big John, as he was known to family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Burlington.
In his earlier years he was a truck driver. He then founded The Tankard Lounge with his brother, Joseph, and retired from the Burlington Housing Authority. As a younger man he was an avid hunter. Big John loved to go crabbing with his best friend, Ray. He was a member of the Roma Club for over 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Joseph and Minnie Fabi; his beloved wife of 54 years, Sandra (D'Errico) Fabi; his son, Kris Fabi; and his brothers, Julius Giuseppe Fabi and Italo Domenic Fabi.
John is survived by his sons, John Fabi and Kurt Fabi, his grandchildren, Gillian and Karissa, as well as extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elisa and Michelle for their comfort and companionship.
In accordance with John's wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations in John's name may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 27, 2019