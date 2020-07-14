On Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by his family, Giuseppe "Joe" Francica was called home.Joe was born March 29, 1950 in Nicotera, Italy. At the age of 4, he moved with his family to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he was raised. In 1971, he moved to the United States with his brother, Nicolas Vincente. Together they opened a pizza restaurant in Burlington Township, N.J., where Joe made his home. It was at Pizza Village that Joe met his wife, Mary, and in 1976, they were married and started their family.Joe was an entrepreneur at heart, an adventurer, a friend, a jokester, and above all else, a family man. Joe loved working in the town in which he lived, and he made many meaningful, lifelong friendships with his customers and his employees, whom he treated like family. His arms, heart, and ears were always available to those in need, and he was always willing to share words of wisdom and advice (whether you wanted to hear it or not). Joe owned and operated Pizza Village until January 2016, when he retired. He didn't stay idle for very long though and began driving for Uber, which allowed him to reconnect with the public and also see many new sights.Joe enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, camping, trips to the casino, barbecuing, playing bocce, cooking for his family and friends, going on road trips, and building bonfires with his grandchildren. He adored his family more than anything in the world.Joe is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary (Darr); his three children, who were his pride and joy - Giuseppe (Nicole) of Medford, Michelle (Joseph Ryan) of Burlington Township, and Frank (Christina) of Canonsburg, Pa.; seven grandchildren - Giovaninna, Joseph, Caramia, Nicholas, Sarafina, Domenic, and Luciano; his brother, Oscar of Delaware; sisters-in-law, Ana of Delaware and Rosalie of Florida; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends both near and far.Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Diego and Francesca Francica of Burlington Township, and two brothers, Nicolas of Florida and Francisco of Argentina.A walk-through viewing will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Paul R.C. Church, Burlington. Proper facial covering and social distancing will be required for all events.Expressions of sympathy may be made to his family from the funeral home's web site below.Page Funeral Home,Burlington#lifecelebrationbypage