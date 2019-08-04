Home

Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Giuseppina (Pistone) Cusumano passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was 88.

Born in Carini, Sicily, Giuseppina was a resident of Cinnaminson and formerly lived in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She was the beloved wife for 61 years to the late Salvatore Cusumano; the dear mother of Anthony (Francesca), Joseph "Pino" and Riccardo (Giusy); grandmother of Salvatore, Josephine (David), Timothy, Isabella, Salvatore, Sylvanna and Gianna; and sister of Vincenzo Pistone, Petro Pistone, Nino Pistone, Fr. Bernardo Pistone, Carmella Sparacio, the late Rosa Zingale, Angelo Pistone and Salvatore Pistone. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Entombment will take place at Lakeview Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in memory of Giuseppina Cusumano to the ,

To share your memories of Giuseppina, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 4, 2019
