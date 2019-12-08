|
Gladys Lambert of Deptford, N.J., formerly of Columbus, and West Paterson, N.J., passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Deptford Center, Deptford, N.J. She was 95.
She was born in Franklin, N.J., living most of her life in West Paterson and Columbus, N.J.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Lambert, in 2011.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Susan Lambert of Seattle, Wash., and David and Marlene Lambert of Burlington Township, N.J.; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and William Nickerson of Livermore Falls, Maine. She also will be greatly missed by her grandsons, George (Danielle), Kyle (Stephanie), Craig (Christina), and Cory; and two greatgrandchildren, Jackson and Mackenzie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Huber-Moore Funeral Home, 517 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505. Interment will be held privately Thursday, in Marcella Union Cemetery, Rockaway Township, N.J.
Huber-Moore Funeral Home,
Bordentown
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 8, 2019