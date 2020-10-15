1/
Glenn Edward Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Edward Hopkins, a longtime Browns Mills resident, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. He was 71.

Glenn had a love of the outdoors and being in the sun. Trips to the beach and mountains were never passed up, especially when they could be shared with his wife Linda.

He is survived by his daughter, Colleen (Collin) Smith; son, Glenn Michael (Tina) Hopkins; brother, Gary Hopkins; sister, Holly Kay; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Linda and brothers, Alfred and Robert Hopkins.

A Celebration of Glenn's life will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. Please call his son Glenn at 609-280-4694 for service details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Glenn's memory to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Perinchief Chapels,

Mt. Holly

www.perinchief.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
ease call his son Glenn at 609-280-4694 for service details.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perinchief Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved