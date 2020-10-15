Glenn Edward Hopkins, a longtime Browns Mills resident, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. He was 71.
Glenn had a love of the outdoors and being in the sun. Trips to the beach and mountains were never passed up, especially when they could be shared with his wife Linda.
He is survived by his daughter, Colleen (Collin) Smith; son, Glenn Michael (Tina) Hopkins; brother, Gary Hopkins; sister, Holly Kay; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Linda and brothers, Alfred and Robert Hopkins.
A Celebration of Glenn's life will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. Please call his son Glenn at 609-280-4694 for service details.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Glenn's memory to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
).
Perinchief Chapels,
Mt. Hollywww.perinchief.com