It is with great sadness we share the passing of Glenn Louis Dessell.



He was born in Mount Holly, N.J. and in later years resided in Florida.



He was preceded in death by his father, Hermann Dessell, and is survived by his mother, Coleen Wernham, and his step-mother, Sharon Dessell. He is survived by his wife, Georgia LeDoux Dessell, his children, Nina Dessell, John Saxton and Ryan Saxon (Colleen), and his four grandchildren. In our hearts, he will always be our big brother: Anna Enger, Marie Moon (Al), Susie Wernham, Jenna Zebelman (Sam), Lori Dessell, Amanda Duncan (Todd), Ethan Dessell, and Brittany Dessell, and will be missed by many nephews, nieces and numerous friends.



Glenn was loved by all that knew him. His sense of humor and his laughter will linger with us forever.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



