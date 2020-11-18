Glenn Steel
Glenn Steel, 67 of Springfield Township, Burlington County, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
A 1972 graduate of Hamilton High West and Class of '76 from Rider University with a degree in Finance, he was an Eagle Scout Class of 1971, First Committee Chairman and Founding Member of Boy Scout Troop 870 as well as a member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge #28 Brotherhood of Freemasons. He was the second-generation owner of G. Steel and Associates, LLC Independent Insurance Agency, which he ran with his wife and daughter. He was a former member of Wrightstown Area Rotary Club and Bordentown Rotary Club as well as an active member of Jacksonville Presbyterian Church.
Predeceased by his parents Harry A. and June Steel, and brother-in-law Robert Machin, he is survived by his wife Patricia Grace Steel, his sisters Karen Machin and Donna Festa, daughter Jennifer Steel, and sons Christopher Glenn Steel and wife Serena of Ambler, PA and Jeffrey David Steel and his wife Allison of Wood Ridge, NJ. He is also survived by his grandchildren James, Thomas, Charles, Jackson and Lily, as well as many beloved nephews and nieces.
Calling hours will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 1 to 4pm at Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home, 260 White Horse Ave., Hamilton, NJ 08610 (www.KingstonandKemp.com
).
In lieu of flowers, direct donations may be sent to Boy Scout Troop 870 c/o Michael Rossidivito, 64 Pollman Avenue, Mercerville, NJ 08619 (checks payable to BSA Troop 870).