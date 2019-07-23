Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Flippen Funeral Home
453 6th St.
Camden, NJ 08105
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Alpha Baptist Church
15 Rose Street
Willingboro, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Alpha Baptist Church
15 Rose Street
Willingboro, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenwood Gorham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenwood LaMarr Gorham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenwood LaMarr Gorham Obituary
Glenwood LaMarr Gorham, affectionately known as LaMarr or "Brother Gorham", passed into eternal rest on Thursday morning, July 18, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

LaMarr was a friend to many and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held Thursday, July 25, at Alpha Baptist Church, 15 Rose Street, Willingboro, N.J. A final viewing will take place at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. There will be a private burial.

The family will host a repast at The Knights of Columbus Hall on East Broad Street in Burlington.

E.J.Flippen Funeral Home,

Camden
Published in Burlington County Times on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now