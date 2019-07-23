|
Glenwood LaMarr Gorham, affectionately known as LaMarr or "Brother Gorham", passed into eternal rest on Thursday morning, July 18, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
LaMarr was a friend to many and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held Thursday, July 25, at Alpha Baptist Church, 15 Rose Street, Willingboro, N.J. A final viewing will take place at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. There will be a private burial.
The family will host a repast at The Knights of Columbus Hall on East Broad Street in Burlington.
E.J.Flippen Funeral Home,
Camden
Published in Burlington County Times on July 23, 2019