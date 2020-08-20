1/
Gloria Barbara (Swanson) Gennett
Gloria Barbara (Swanson) Gennett of Lumberton passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

She was the loving wife of the late Edward W. Gennett, sister of Dr. Norman Swanson and sister-in-law to Ellen Swanson, and devoted mother of Susan Gennett, Patricia Land (Robert), and Sandra Langan (Steven).

Loving Grandmom of Lisa, Danielle, Kevin Sr., Steven, Jennifer (Neil), Philip (Alexandra), Heather, and Joseph. Caring Great Grandmom of Edward, Michael, Kevin Jr., Brianna, Julia, Madisyn, Mia, Dominic, Brandon, Ryan, and Charlotte. "

Mom" to Kathy DeCicco and Sandra Clark (James). Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Gloria was extremely proud of her Swedish heritage, enjoyed crocheting, reading mysteries, creating photo albums for family, spending time with family pets, and most of all, spending time with her family at their monthly pizza parties. Her family is grateful for Virtua Center's staff and residents who touched her life during the past five years. She will be missed by the many who knew her.

A private life celebration will be held for immediate family. Professional services under the care and direction of Dennison Funeral Home, Southampton.

In lieu of flowers donations in Gloria's name may be sent to Joe Joes Place Po Box 1265, Medford NJ 08055.To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.

Dennison Funeral Home

www.dennisonfh.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

