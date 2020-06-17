Gloria Mary Lewis Bilancio of Glassboro, passed away on May 13, 2020. She was 96.Born in Mount Holly, Gloria had lived in Glassboro for over 60 years before moving to a nursing home in Sewell last year. She started Astra Travel Bureau in Glassboro with her then husband, the late Lewis A. Bilancio, and worked there for many years. She retired from the Public Housing Office in Glassboro.She was loved for her kindness, loyalty and good spirits. She enjoyed music, dancing and travelling and continued to travel internationally until she was well up in her eighties.Gloria is survived by her daughter Corinne Bilancio, son-in-law Peter Schoening, granddaughters Eva and Francesca of Copenhagen, Denmark; her sister Patricia A. Pierce of Southampton; nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends here and in Denmark.She was preceded in death by her sister Linda Warr and ex-husband Lewis A. Bilancio.The burial will take place in Pemberton Baptist Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be given at the website below.Perinchief Chapels