Gordon Bruce Hall of Mount Laurel, N.J., passed away while surrounded by loving family Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the comfort of his home. He was 76.
Mr. Hall was born in Baltimore, Md. He had previously resided in Richmond, Va., before moving to Mount Laurel 38 years ago.
Mr. Hall served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy for six years, during the Vietnam War era. Mr. Hall retired as Plant Production Manager for Pepsi-Cola in Pennsauken, N.J.
He will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Norma (Ambrose); children, Gail Hall-Mottley (Gene), Glen E. Hall (Amy Sugarman), and Glenda Bonitatibus; brother, Claude Hall (Anola); and grandchildren, Michael Oldham, Ashley Hall, Zachary Hall, Jamielynn Mottley, and Allyssa Bonitatibus.
At the request of the family, services and final disposition will be private.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals,
Mount Laurel
Published in Burlington County Times on June 4, 2019