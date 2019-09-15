|
|
Dr. Gordon Bernard Stull died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in his home in Egg Harbor City, N.J.
Gordon was the son of Ashworth and Ann Stull and the brother of Dr. Eric Stull, all deceased.
Dr. Stull earned a Bachelor's degree from Middlebury College in 1967 and a V.M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1971.
Dr. Stull assisted the Tabernacle and surrounding Southern New Jersey communities for over 40 years by providing low cost veterinary care at his private veterinary practice (Vetco) and committing countless hours to the local animal shelters, rescues, wildlife centers, and feral animal initiatives. Dr. Stull served on the Board of Directors for the Association for Veterinarians for Animal Rights (AVAR) from 2003-2007. He was founder of the Burlington County Cat Initiative, which has since been a role model around the world for trap, neuter, and releasing cats. He was the president of the Millennium Wildlife Sciences and was the Project Oversight Advisor for the Black Bear Neutersol Project, working to develop injectable sterilant for black bear population control. He was involved with passing the humane law of banning cat declaws in New Jersey. He was also responsible for banning pigeon shoots in Pennsylvania.
In November 2018, Dr. Stull was recognized by Tabernacle Township (N.J.) for 25 years of Veterinary Service. Dr. Gordon Stull was known for his gentle and caring demeanor as well as for his exceptional contributions to animal welfare and veterinary medicine.
Dr. Gordon Stull's adventuresome and free-spirited nature will be missed most by his friends and family.
Dr. Stull is survived by his loving partner, Dr. Lori Nordt, his children, Dr. Jason Stull and Rachel Stull, his grandchildren, Carson, Elle, Amelie, and Teghan, as well as his beloved dog, Blue.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the following charities, to which Dr. Stull regularly dedicated his time and resources: Animal Network Association (609-652-5030), Wildlife Aid (609-927-0538), or Cape-Atlantic C.A.T.S. (609-399-4228).
Wimberg Funeral Home,
Egg Harbor City, N.J.
www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 15, 2019