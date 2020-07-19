1/
Gordon C. Lampitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Charles Lampitt, age 96 years, of Browns Mills, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

He was a native of the Bronx, N.Y. and resident of Browns Mills since 1958. Gordon was a retired Command Sergeant Major with 28 years in the U.S. Army. He was a decorated Army veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, having served three tours in WWII, three tours in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. After retirement he worked for 15 years in property management at Fort Dix.

He was a member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills, and the Browns Mills Memorial VFW Post # 6805, Browns Mills. He was a life member of the Base Masters and an avid fisherman.

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Rose Lampitt.

He was the beloved father of Margaret R. Long and husband, William, Charles "Chuck" Lampitt and wife, Pamela, Susan L. Veres and husband, Michael, Elizabeth Stelljes and husband, Scott, and Phillip Lampitt and wife Christa, grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of six. He is also survived by his brother, Carl Lampitt.

Relatives and friends of Gordon's family are invited to his viewing and visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 21, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Tuesday at St. Ann's Church, 22A Trenton Road, Browns Mills. Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.

Due to cemetery restrictions, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Church, 22A Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

370 Lakehurst Rd.

Browns Mills

Stephen Lankenau, Director

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills
370 Lakehurst Road
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
609-893-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lankenau Funeral Home - Browns Mills

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved