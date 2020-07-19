Gordon Charles Lampitt, age 96 years, of Browns Mills, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.



He was a native of the Bronx, N.Y. and resident of Browns Mills since 1958. Gordon was a retired Command Sergeant Major with 28 years in the U.S. Army. He was a decorated Army veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, having served three tours in WWII, three tours in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. After retirement he worked for 15 years in property management at Fort Dix.



He was a member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills, and the Browns Mills Memorial VFW Post # 6805, Browns Mills. He was a life member of the Base Masters and an avid fisherman.



Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Rose Lampitt.



He was the beloved father of Margaret R. Long and husband, William, Charles "Chuck" Lampitt and wife, Pamela, Susan L. Veres and husband, Michael, Elizabeth Stelljes and husband, Scott, and Phillip Lampitt and wife Christa, grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of six. He is also survived by his brother, Carl Lampitt.



Relatives and friends of Gordon's family are invited to his viewing and visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 21, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, Pemberton Twp. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Tuesday at St. Ann's Church, 22A Trenton Road, Browns Mills. Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.



Due to cemetery restrictions, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Church, 22A Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.



The Lankenau Funeral Home,



370 Lakehurst Rd.



Browns Mills



Stephen Lankenau, Director



