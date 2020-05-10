|
|
Gordon James Swezey of Moorestown, N.J. passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 82.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, his four children, Jennifer, Kerry, Michael and Catherine, and seven grandchildren.
He was a beloved man. He will be remembered for being a loving and devoted father and husband. Gordon was a kind, gentle man, a great provider, playful and funny, endearing, hard working, honest and thoughtful. He loved the outdoors, walks in the woods and animals. He was faithful to God and his family.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020