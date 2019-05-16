Home

Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Ellen Kensler, formerly of Mount Holly, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her family at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, N.J. She was 71.

Born in Bucks County, Pa., Grace was a longtime area resident. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Viola McKendrick and was the wife of the late Donald Kensler.

Grace loved to watch her children and grandchildren play sports and was affectionately known to many as "Momma Grace."

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bob Byham of Medford, her son, Billy Kensler of San Diego, Calif., and son and daughter-in-law, Mathew and Michelle Kensler of Maple Shade. The grandmother of the late Michael Byham, she is also survived by her grandchildren, Bobby Byham, Lauren and Alexis Gaskill; her brother, Jim McKendrick; her sister, Virginia Publicover; great grandchildren, Ava Byham, Aleena Byham, and Bodhi Byham; and many nieces and nephews. 

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Providence House, 595 Rancocas Rd., Westampton, NJ 08060.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 16, 2019
