Grace Foster (Marshall) passed away at home of natural causes, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Grace was born Nov. 23, 1917 (1914) in Covington, Ga. to Mr. Archie Camp and Mrs. Corinne Gaither- Hodge Camp. Grace was married to Asa Foster of Conyers, Ga. on March 14, 1940 in Tampa, Fla. Of this blissful union was born 12 children: Tiki Asa-Lei (deceased), Dorothea Jane, Baby Boy Foster (still born), Joseph Asa, Anita Louise, Sharon Diane, Michele Verena, Sky Blue, Jacquelyn Priscilla, Judy Ava, Gail Robin, and Gregory Eber Luis.
Asa and Grace Foster relocated to the Pennsylvania/New Jersey area in the mid 1940s. They purchased the homestead in Tabernacle, N.J. in the mid 1950s.
Grace was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved her family dearly and was always quick to offer a word of encouragement to everyone. She lived her life with humility, kindness and generosity — the true embodiment of God's Grace.
She was very charitable and active in her church and community. Grace had an incredible acumen for business and was a tremendous asset to her husband. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, and culinary genius. She was known for her youthful energy and athleticism.
In February 2009, Grace broke the world record for the women's 60-meter dash in the Masters Track & Field competition (USATF).
Grace is survived by her above-mentioned children and their respective families, which include a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; her nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Grace was blessed, after many years of widowhood, to meet and marry a kindhearted widower, Brother Ollie Marshall of Mount Laurel, N.J. They were very happy and he and his family were a blessing to us all. Brother Marshall passed away in 2001.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc., 5105 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19120, or to .
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 19, 2019