Grace Marie Desroches of Browns Mills passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Virtua-Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 88.
Born in New Haven, Conn., Grace lived in Browns Mills for over 50 years after travelling the world with her husband, Bill, while he was in the military. She was a retired clerk in the finance department on Fort Dix.
She was a smart, caring, strong, stubborn, and fiercely loyal woman who loved her family and friends. She doted on her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Gigi." She passed on her love of cats to her family and was devoted to her cat, Oscar.
The wife of the late Wilfred J. Desroches, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Travis Haas of Westampton, and two grandchildren: Trent and Cordelia Haas. She is also survived by two brothers, Anthony "Sonny" DeAngelo and James "Juni" DeAngelo, her sister, Geraldine "Jeri" DeAngelo, and by many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Rose Bartozzi.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to: Friends of Burlington County Animal Shelter, 3111 Rt. 38, Suite 11 #238, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019