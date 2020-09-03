Dr. Grace Nugent peacefully transitioned from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Christian Faith Assembly, 810 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, N.J. Family and friends may share in a public walkthrough viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the church. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.