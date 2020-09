Gregory Alejandro Woznicki sadly passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Yeovil Hospital, England, UK. He was 64.



He was a 1973 graduate of Northern Burlington Regional High School in Columbus, N.J.



Greg was a trained licensed practical nurse for many years.



Greg lived with his English wife and family in the town of Wincanton, England, UK.



He will be sadly missed by family and friends.



