Gregory Alan Holzmann Obituary
Gregory Alan Holzmann of Delran passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. He was 34.

He was the son of Gregory Alan Holzmann (Donna) and Donna Carey; brother of Jonathan Holzmann; grandson of Marie and the late George Holzmann and the late Edward and Mildred Magauran; and uncle of Zachary and Dylan. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

His family is comforted knowing his struggles are over and he is now at peace.

Services are private.

Please share condolences at the funeral home's web site below.

Eichel Funeral Home,

Pennsauken, N.J.

www.eichelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020
