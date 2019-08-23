|
|
Gregory J. Jack of Southampton, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. He was 70.
Born in Camden, Greg was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the Marines, he worked in the printing business.
Greg loved hunting, fishing, and crabbing. Greg and his wife have been residents of Southampton for 43 years.
Greg is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol, two daughters, Andrea Jack (Lindsay) and Jennifer Carollo (Salvatore), and three grandchildren, Andrew, Giuseppe, and Antonella. The brother of the late Ronald, he is also survived by his brothers, William Jack (Donna), Jerald Jack (Lisa), and Gary Jack (Maureen), and his cousin, Dennis Batoloni.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Marne Highway, Hainesport. Interment with military honors will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown.
Due to cemetery restrictions on flowers, contributions in Greg's name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 23, 2019