Gregory P. Lyons Obituary
Gregory P. "Greg" Lyons of Hainesport passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 63.

Born in Newark, N.J., Greg was the son of the late Martin F. and A. Regina (Foley) Lyons.

A lifelong area resident, he was a member of the Mount Holly Elks #848 and was active with the Burlington County Military Affairs Committee and coached Sacred Heart CYO Baseball for several years. Over the course of his life, he was business owner and worked for the county.

Greg is survived by his wife, Sharon; his son, Eric; his beloved dog, Otto; his brothers, Martin John "Jack" Lyons (Beryl) of Connecticut, James Lyons (Pauline) of Marlton, and Robert Lyons (Lori) of Mount Holly; and sisters, Kathryn VanPraag of Sarasota, Fla. (the late Jeffrey), and the late Jeanne Saia of New Jersey. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Elaine O'Keefe of New York, sisters-in-law, Marybeth Sonne (Leonard), Diane, Elaine Howard (Peter), and Colleen Scott (Gary), all of New York, as well as his brothers-in-law, Robert O'Keefe (Bernie) of California, Larry O'Keefe (Helen) of Maryland, Jim O'Keefe (Christine) of New Jersey, and Mark O'Keefe of New York. He was an adored uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. An Elks service will follow at noon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Burlington County Military Affairs Committee (www.bcmac.info) or the Mount Holly Elks #848 Special Children's Committee.

Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
