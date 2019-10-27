Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Grover C. Shively

Grover C. Shively Obituary
Grover C. Shively of Burlington City passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 60.

He was born in Mount Holly to Grover Shively III and Helen (Mackintosh) Shively.

He was a longtime Burlington City resident, and was a member of the Young America Fire Co. Grover later became a crossing guard for the Burlington City School District.

He is survived by his mother, Helen, of Burlington City; a sister, Helen Lockley of Burlington Township, and his three brothers, Henry Shively (Christina McHugh) of Burlington City, Melvin Shively of Georgia, and Gary Shively of Mount Holly. He also is survived by his niece, Heather, and nephews, Henry and Michael.

A viewing for Grover will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Route 130, Burlington.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to his family through the funeral home's Web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
