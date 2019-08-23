|
Gwen Steedle of Cinnaminson passed away peacefully at home, after a long battle with cancer, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. She was 85.
Gwen was a lifelong resident of the area and a member of the Medford Lakes Country Club.
She is survived by her long time partner and stepdad to her children, Oliver Nebel of Palmyra; Gwen's children, Edward, Debbie Nessler, John, Cindy Sano (Michael), Gwendolyn Steedle-Kron, Michael (Michelle) and Jimmy; her grandchildren, David, Amanda Kron, Ashlee Reale, Jimmy Hayes, Matthew, Michael, Jamie Nessler, Tommy Nessler, Stephanie, Michael, and Eric; and great- grandchildren, Chase Reale, Gunnar Hayes and LJ Nessler. Gwen also leaves behind her sister, Ruth Ann Trueland, and loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward.
Services for Gwen will be held privately.
