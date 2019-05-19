|
|
H. Marlene Zavada of Medford Lakes, N.J. passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 87.
Born in Luzerne, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Zavada. A graduate of St. Ann's Academy of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. and Misericordia University of Dallas, Pa., Marlene spent the next 15 years of her life working as an agent of the Diplomatic Corp Services. After retiring from traveling the world for the government, she went on to receive her Master's degree in Teaching.
Marlene was a teacher at Lenape High School and then Cherokee High School, where she later retired from teaching business classes. Living in Medford Lakes allowed Marlene to become an inspired painter and artist, recreating many local monuments and landscapes on canvas.
Marlene was the beloved wife of David Vorsteg of Medford Lakes; the loving sister of Stephen Zavada of Venice, Fla., Rita Pugliese of Medford, and Robert Zavada (Elaine) of Kingston, Pa.; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the loving stepmother of David Vorsteg Jr. (Gina) of Bayville, N.J. and Donna Corporon (Joseph) of Port Orange, Fla., and is survived by their children, Spencer, Sydney, Olivia, Victoria, Joshua and Jacob.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, 40 Jackson Road, Medford, N.J., where a Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be held privately at the St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery in Pringle, Pa.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made in Marlene's name to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA, 19178-1352.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2019