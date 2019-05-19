Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church
40 Jackson Road
Medford, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church
40 Jackson Road
Medford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Zavada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Marlene Zavada

Obituary Condolences Flowers

H. Marlene Zavada Obituary
H. Marlene Zavada of Medford Lakes, N.J. passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 87.

Born in Luzerne, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Helen Zavada. A graduate of St. Ann's Academy of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. and Misericordia University of Dallas, Pa., Marlene spent the next 15 years of her life working as an agent of the Diplomatic Corp Services. After retiring from traveling the world for the government, she went on to receive her Master's degree in Teaching.

Marlene was a teacher at Lenape High School and then Cherokee High School, where she later retired from teaching business classes. Living in Medford Lakes allowed Marlene to become an inspired painter and artist, recreating many local monuments and landscapes on canvas.

Marlene was the beloved wife of David Vorsteg of Medford Lakes; the loving sister of Stephen Zavada of Venice, Fla., Rita Pugliese of Medford, and Robert Zavada (Elaine) of Kingston, Pa.; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the loving stepmother of David Vorsteg Jr. (Gina) of Bayville, N.J. and Donna Corporon (Joseph) of Port Orange, Fla., and is survived by their children, Spencer, Sydney, Olivia, Victoria, Joshua and Jacob.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, 40 Jackson Road, Medford, N.J., where a Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be held privately at the St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery in Pringle, Pa.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made in Marlene's name to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA, 19178-1352.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,

Medford

www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now