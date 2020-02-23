|
H Stuart Rapp of Haddonfield, formerly of Mount Holly, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Brandywine Assisted Living. He was 98.
Born in Riverside, Stu was a graduate of Riverside High School, and was a US Navy Veteran of WW II. He lived most of his adult life in Mount Holly. Stuart was a retired dispatcher for PSE &G in Newark. In his later years, he worked part-time for the Perinchief Chapels.
He was a longtime member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and had served as an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Mount Holly Elks #848, where he was very involved with the Handicapped Children's Committee. Stuart was a member of the F & AM #14 in Mount Holly. He enjoyed playing bridge, dancing, reading, travel, and the Phillies.
The husband of the late Doris, whom he was married to for 73 years, Stuart is survived by numerous cousins, and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 145 W Broad St, Burlington. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Contributions in Stu's memory may be made to the Mount Holly Female Benevolent Society, c/o Anne Moore, Directress, 242 High Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 23, 2020