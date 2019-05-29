|
In loving memory of Hans Jaensch who passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 83.
Hans was born in Liegnitz, Germany, to Herta and Georg Jaensch. Hans resided in Ambler, Pennsylvania, for the last five years. Previous to that he was a Riverside, New Jersey resident of 50 years.
Hans retired from the Hoeganaes Corporation as the Supervisor of Operations after 35 years of service. He spent his early years as a horse trainer. Hans was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He also enjoyed camping and traveling throughout the United States. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Hans's memory will be celebrated by his loving wife of 62 years, Sarah. He is survived by his brother, Rudy and his children, Debbie Baider (husband Larry), Rhonda Shaffer (husband David), and Hans David Jaensch (wife Bridget). He was the proud grandfather of Andrea (husband Dan), Andrew, Dillan, Calista, Hans Carter, Kyra, Alex, and great-granddaughter, Maggie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Come celebrate 83 great years Friday May 31" from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside where there will be an 11:30 service. Interment will follow at Mt. Holly Cemetery, in Mt. Holly, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Hans's name to be made to the Autism Cares Foundation at www.autismcaresfoundation.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2019