|
|
Harold "Hut" Hutton, a resident of the Masonic Village of Burlington, N.J., passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. He was 94
Born in Cranbury, N.J., he was the son of the late Russell and Theresa Hutton. Hut was married for 65 years to the late Joan Hutton.
He was a graduate of Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa. During college, he joined the U.S. Navy. He earned the rank of LTJG, serving on his LCT in the Pacific during World War II. Upon returning, he met his wife, Joan, and they married in 1949.
Mr. Hutton was a successful businessman with his food brokerage company, Hutton Sales. He truly enjoyed his chosen profession.
He and his wife spent many years on their boats on LBI and the Chesapeake Bay. Hut and Joan also enjoyed traveling the East Coast in their motor coaches. Through it all, his true love was his family. Hut was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his three daughters, Joann Hoke of Allentown, Pa., Janet Salkowski of Tabernacle, N.J., and Jill Wolf and her husband, Edward, of Churchville, Pa.; two grandchildren, Brian Robinson of Voorhees, N.J. and Julie Robinson of Churchville, Pa.; a brother, Raymond Hutton of New Holland, Pa.; one niece and one nephew.
Interment will be held privately at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J. A memorial service will be held at the Masonic Village in Burlington, N.J. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Masonic Village at Burlington, Attn: Benevolent Fund, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016, or to the Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #28, 121 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 05505.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 8, 2019