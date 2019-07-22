|
Harold L. "Les" Heisserman of Hainesport passed away suddenly Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was 69.
He was born in Mount Holly, the son of the late Harold T. and Marguerite Heisserman.
Les was a 1967 graduate from Rancocas Valley Regional High School. He was a long-time pigeon fancier and started at the age of eight with the 4-H. He was a member of the Philadelphia-South Jersey Pigeon Association, the National Pigeon Association, Western Tumbler Club, and American Show Racer Association.
Les is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine (Mason); a daughter, Michelle Heisserman; granddaughter, Kaitlyn DeFillipo; sister, Barbara Damush (Rick); and cousins, Keith and Randy Heisserman. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Heisserman.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Les' name to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060 or the (), P.O. Box 304, Syracuse, NY 13220.
