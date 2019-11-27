Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Harold R. Goodwin Jr. Obituary
Harold R. Goodwin Jr., "Goodie," of Cinnaminson passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was 90.

Harold was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Palmyra High School in 1948. He worked for 35 years for PSE&G. Once retired, he enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and many summer vacations with his family in LBI.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dolores (Townsend); his daughters, Cynthia Goodwin of Marlton, N.J., Carol Harriman (Ed Kuntush) of Warminster, Pa., and Charlene Amoriello of Cinnaminson; his granddaughter, Catherine Amoriello; and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his sister, Ethel E. Holden.

A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harold's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.





Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 27, 2019
