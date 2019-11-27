|
Harold R. Goodwin Jr., "Goodie," of Cinnaminson passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was 90.
Harold was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Palmyra High School in 1948. He worked for 35 years for PSE&G. Once retired, he enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and many summer vacations with his family in LBI.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dolores (Townsend); his daughters, Cynthia Goodwin of Marlton, N.J., Carol Harriman (Ed Kuntush) of Warminster, Pa., and Charlene Amoriello of Cinnaminson; his granddaughter, Catherine Amoriello; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his sister, Ethel E. Holden.
A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harold's name may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053.
