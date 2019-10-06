Home

Harriet McDermott Brooks of Eastampton, Mt. Holly area went to be with the Lord on Sept. 27, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Marlton, after a lengthy illness at the age of 75. She graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School. Harriet was in the US Navy for a few years and after leaving the Navy she had worked at the County building in Mt. Holly.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Helen McDermott, Brothers Harry and Charles and grandparents Wilson and Maud Ostner of Florida. Harriet is survived by her husband of 56 years North Brooks II, her son North Brooks III (Megan), two grandsons North Brooks IV and Brian Brooks; and many cousins.

Funeral Services and Interment were private in the Mt. Holly Cemetery on Thursday Oct. 3. Donations may be made in memory of Harriet to the donor's choice. Email condolences to the family at leefuneralservice.com Arrangements were made with Ed Kaelin III at the Lee Funeral Home, Mt. Holly.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 6, 2019
