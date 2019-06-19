|
Harriet F. Miller of Rancocas passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was 76.
Born in Morristown, Harriet was a graduate of Central Morris County High School and Glassboro State College.
A resident of Rancocas since 1964, Harriet was a charter member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Rancocas Emergency Squad (WARES) and a former member of the Weekend Campers of Rancocas. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
The daughter of the late Cecil R. and Marian Cumback, she is survived by her husband of 55 years, Norman C. Miller Jr; three children, Christopher John Miller, Andrea Gwen Miller, and Brian Douglas Miller; and four grandchildren, Zachary James, Cody Alexander, Sydney Amelia, and Hanna Elizabeth.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions in her name may be made to the , 114 N Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to the Rancocas Civic Association, PO Box 101, Rancocas, NJ 08073-0132.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 19, 2019