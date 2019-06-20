Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriett Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriett F. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harriett F. Miller Obituary
Harriett F. Miller of Rancocas passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was 76.

Born in Morristown, Harriett was a graduate of Central Morris County High School and Glassboro State College.

A resident of Rancocas since 1964, Harriett was a charter member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Rancocas Emergency Squad (WARES) and a former member of the Weekend Campers of Rancocas.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

The daughter of the late Cecil R. and Marian Cumback, she is survived by her husband of 55 years, Norman C. Miller Jr.; her three children, Christopher John Miller, Andrea Gwen Miller (Tara Leek), and Brian Douglas Miller (Stacey); and four grandchildren, Zachary James, Cody Alexander, Sydney Amelia, and Hanna Elizabeth.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in her name may be made to the , 114 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to the Rancocas Civic Association, P.O. Box 101, Rancocas, NJ 08073.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now