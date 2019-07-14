|
|
Harriett F. Miller of Rancocas passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was 76.
Born in Morristown, Harriett was a graduate of Central Morris County High School and Glassboro State College. A resident of Rancocas since 1964, Harriett was a charter member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Rancocas Emergency Squad (WARES) and a former member of the Weekend Campers of Rancocas. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
The daughter of the late Cecil R. and Marian Cumback, she is survived by her husband of 55 years, Norman C. Miller Jr.; three children, Christopher John Miller, Andrea Gwen Miller (Tara Leek), and Brian Douglas Miller (Stacey); and five grandchildren, Zachary James, Cody Alexander, Sydney Amelia, Hanna Elizabeth and Emily Leek.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, July 20, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home.
Contributions in her name may be made to the , 114 N Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901 or to the Rancocas Civic Association, PO Box 101, Rancocas, NJ 08073.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 14, 2019