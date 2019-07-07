|
Harris Granger Sparacio died Monday, July 1, 2019, at the age of 25.
Harris is survived by his parents, Chris and Janis Sparacio, and his brothers, Carter and James Sparacio.
Harris was beloved by many. He was the heart of his family, who loved and cherished him. A great athlete, a loyal friend and a charismatic presence. His bright light has been extinguished much too soon. Harris will be forever missed.
Interment will be held privately. Friends and family are invited to an open house at the Sparacio residence after 1 p.m. Monday, July 8.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Adoption Center, 501 Berlin Rd., Lindenwold, NJ 08021.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 7, 2019