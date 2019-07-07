Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harris Sparacio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harris Granger Sparacio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harris Granger Sparacio Obituary
Harris Granger Sparacio died Monday, July 1, 2019, at the age of 25.

Harris is survived by his parents, Chris and Janis Sparacio, and his brothers, Carter and James Sparacio.

Harris was beloved by many. He was the heart of his family, who loved and cherished him. A great athlete, a loyal friend and a charismatic presence. His bright light has been extinguished much too soon. Harris will be forever missed.

Interment will be held privately. Friends and family are invited to an open house at the Sparacio residence after 1 p.m. Monday, July 8.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Adoption Center, 501 Berlin Rd., Lindenwold, NJ 08021.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.