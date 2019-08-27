Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Harry C. Ruhl

Harry C. Ruhl Obituary
Harry C. Ruhl of Burlington, N.J. passed away suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his residence. He was 76.

Harry was born in Philadelphia and had been a resident of Burlington Township for the last 37 years. He worked for over 20 years for Mount Holly Municipality (Financial Unit).

Harry was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed coaching his sons in youth soccer and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Harry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Nancy J. (Schneider).

He will be sadly missed by his four loving children, Henry (fiancée, Stacey), Kimberly, Thomas (Kimberly), and Joseph (Aline). Harry is also survived by his brothers, Robert Ruhl (Marcie) and William Ruhl (Sheila); 10 grandchildren, Brittany, Brandi, Brooke, Zach, Wyatt, Maddox, Liam, Jacob, Kaitlyn and Leo; two great grandchildren, Sophia and Isabel; and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Rosedale Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to OTC (Occupational Training Center), where his daughter Kim works, 2 Manhattan Dr., Burlington, NJ 08016.





Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 27, 2019
