Harry D. Marinelli of Holiday Travel Cove Resort, Leesburg, Fla. and Malone, N.Y. ended his eight-year long battle with cancer on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 5 p.m. He was 59.
He was a true warrior who overcame several bouts of lymphoma through a stem cell transplant, and then went on to battle metastatic lung cancer that moved to his brain. He fought to his last day bravely choosing end stage chemotherapy over hospice care.
Born May 9, 1960 to Evelyn Grace Lengenfelder and Harry Thomas Marinelli in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the first of three siblings. He attended Catholic grade school in Florence, N.J. and went on to graduate from Holy Cross Catholic High School in 1978. He then married Anne Marie McDonough Marinelli Sheridan, and had one son, Dominic Marinelli, shortly after.
He moved to Malone, N.Y. in the late 1990s where he met his life partner, Alexander D. Pacific, and earned his associate degree from North Country Community College in Alcohol and Chemical Abuse Substance Counseling. He earned his CASAC certification and was hired full time from his internship at St. Joseph's Treatment and Addiction Center in Malone, where he again touched many lives. He spent his final few years at Holiday Travel Cove Resorts in Leesburg, Fla.
He is survived by Alexander D. Pacific and his children, his son, Dominic Marinelli and his fiancée, Amy Speegle, his two siblings, and several cousins in the New Jersey area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 30, 2019