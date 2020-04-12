|
|
Harry E. Pfister of Cherry Hill, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was 87.
Harry is survived by his loving wife, Eva (Hays) Pfister, children, Deborah Smiley (Robert), Tammy Wicker (Frank), and Elizabeth Sheridan (Richard), six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his brother, William.
Services for Harry will be held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Harry's name may be made to the , .
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020