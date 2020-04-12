Home

POWERED BY

Services
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Pfister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Pfister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Pfister Obituary
Harry E. Pfister of Cherry Hill, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was 87.

Harry is survived by his loving wife, Eva (Hays) Pfister, children, Deborah Smiley (Robert), Tammy Wicker (Frank), and Elizabeth Sheridan (Richard), six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his brother, William.

Services for Harry will be held privately.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Harry's name may be made to the , .

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -