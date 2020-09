Harry "Clint" Mason of Lumberton passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Cooper Hospital in Camden. He was 51.Born in Philadelphia, Clint was a lifelong Lumberton resident. He was an electrician for IBEW Local #269 in Trenton. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a life member of the North American Hunting Club.The son of the late Carol Mason, he is survived by his father, Harry Mason; his sisters, Kelli Mason-Pearson and Kim Mason-Knapp; nephews, Timothy Jr. and Kyle; nieces, Rebecca, Jennifer, Jessica, and Audrey; great-nephews, Bailey, Aiden, Jackson, and Aiden; and a great-niece, Caidey.Relatives and friends may attend his walk through visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where a private service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Lumberton.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Cooper Hospital Foundation at foundation.cooperhealth.org , or to the American Lung Association in Carol Mason's name at lung.org Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly