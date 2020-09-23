Harry "Clint" Mason of Lumberton passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Cooper Hospital in Camden. He was 51.
Born in Philadelphia, Clint was a lifelong Lumberton resident. He was an electrician for IBEW Local #269 in Trenton. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a life member of the North American Hunting Club.
The son of the late Carol Mason, he is survived by his father, Harry Mason; his sisters, Kelli Mason-Pearson and Kim Mason-Knapp; nephews, Timothy Jr. and Kyle; nieces, Rebecca, Jennifer, Jessica, and Audrey; great-nephews, Bailey, Aiden, Jackson, and Aiden; and a great-niece, Caidey.
Relatives and friends may attend his walk through visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where a private service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Lumberton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Cooper Hospital Foundation at foundation.cooperhealth.org
