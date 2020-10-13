1/
Harry Robert Nelson
Harry Robert Nelson of Moorestown passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was 79.

Born in Philadelphia to the late George and Frances Nelson, Harry was the beloved husband for 55 years to Maryann Theresa (Maltese), the cherished father of Dawn O'Donnell and Heather Nelson (Frank Barr), loving grandfather of Michael O'Donnell Jr., Deanna O'Donnell, and Ava Barr, and great grandfather of Michael O'Donnell III. He was the dear brother of Midge Brown, Patricia Salabritas (Walt), and Helen Nicholson (Guy), and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him tremendously.

Harry was preceded in death by his siblings, George Nelson Jr., Kathleen Deuber, and John Nelson.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 East Main Street, where his service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Masks, social distancing, and crowd restrictions will be in effect.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's name may be made to the Lenola Volunteer Fire Company & Emergency Unit, 225 N. Lenola Rd., Moorestown, NJ 08057.

Givnish of Maple Shade

www.givnish.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

