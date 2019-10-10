|
|
Harry W. George Jr. of Burlington Township passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. He was 82.
Born in Camden, N.J., Mr. George grew up in Columbus and was a graduate of William MacFarland High School in Bordentown and Verea College in Verea, Ky. He went on to earn Master's degrees from Trenton State College and Widener University.
Harry was a longtime Business Education Teacher at Rancocas Valley Regional High School from 1965-1990. He also had his own tax practice and was a Certified Financial Planner.
Harry was a former member of Mount Holly Elks, the Mount Holly Lions Club, and the Rotary Club in Bordentown. He enjoyed walking and running and had finished several marathons. Harry liked to work in the yard and gardening and was a helpful neighbor who enjoyed telling jokes.
Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Lu George; a daughter, Bonnie Knorr and her husband, John, of Westampton; a son, Wayne George of Delran; and a granddaughter, Erin. The brother of the late Albert and Donald, he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the First Presbyterian Church, 125 Garden St., Mount Holly. Burial will be in Columbus Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.
Contributions in Mr. George's name may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, apdaparkinson.org, or the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, tsalliance.org.
