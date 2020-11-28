1/
Harvey J. Hardwick Jr.
Harvey J. Hardwick, Jr.
Harvey J. Hardwick, Jr. of Elmer, NJ passed away on Nov. 25th. He was 72.
Harvey was born in Camden, NJ, went on to serve proudly in the US Army and then worked for Continental/United Airlines as an aircraft mechanic for many years before retiring.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents Eleanor and John Revense; sister, Maryanna Enley; brother, Bobby Hardwick and brothers-in-law, Wayne Enley, Donald Enley, and Dwight Dale. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Brian) Smurlo and her mother, Diane; grandsons, Aiden and Aaron; siblings, Janet Enley, Dorothy Anderson, Grace Dale, Edward (Wendy) Thomas, Michael (Bonnie Stark) Thomas, Teri Revense, Joseph (Kaelen) Revense; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation for Harvey will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2nd from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055. Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harvey's name may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Condolences may be shared at www.lechnerfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
