Dr. Hassan Zekavat, a resident of Moorestown, N.J., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90.
Hassan was born in Arak, Iran on Nov. 29, 1928. He received his Medical degree from Mashhad University of Medical Sciences in Iran.
He married Pouran (Sepehri) on Oct. 20, 1955.
After moving to the United States, he did his Orthopedic Surgical Residency at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia. He then did a Fellowship in Pediatric Orthopedics at Fort Worth Children's Hospital in Texas.
He had Orthopedic Surgical practices in Moorestown, Mount Holly, Marlton, and Hammonton, N.J.
Hassan loved his family, being a doctor and helping others, good food, good wine, reading, dancing, swimming, exercising, spending time in Ocean City, N.J., traveling, and investing in the stock market.
Hassan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dr. Pouran P. Zekavat; his son, Kenneth Zekavat (Suzanne); his daughter, Susan Nourbakhsh (Mohsen); his grandchildren, Dara, Sasha, Sophie, Anya; his nieces, Nasrin, Zohreh, Parvin; and many close friends.
A private family service was held July 20th at Lewis Funeral Home in Moorestown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dr. Hassan Zekavat may be directed to Moorestown Friends School, 110 E. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 31, 2019