|
|
Hayden Thomas Hoskins of Southampton passed away Aug. 4, 2019. He was 26.
Born in Mt. Holly, N.J., he was the beloved son of Thomas C. and Michele L. Hoskins. He was the loving brother of Caleigh Hoskins, and the loving grandson of Gerald and Christine Driscoll.
Hayden is survived by his Aunt Christine and Uncle Gary Lawrence, Uncle Gerald Driscoll IV, and Uncle Scott Driscoll. He is survived by his cousins, Sean Driscoll, Patrick Driscoll, Samantha Dubrow (Josh), Shannan O'Mara and Scarlett, Nicholas Manzi, Kristopher Manzi and Serena Manzi. He will be missed by his close family friend, Nicole Simpkins, and his pet companion, Jovie.
Hayden was a machinist for G.G.B. North America in Woodbury, N.J. An avid sports fan, Hayden lived for his Eagles, Phillies and Sixers. He loved camping and being outdoors, working on his car and spending time with Jovie. Hayden was a kind and loving person who will be missed by many.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, N.J. A funeral service will be at 8 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made the New Jersey Chapter: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 1122 Datchet Close, Freehold, NJ 07728.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 6, 2019