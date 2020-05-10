|
Hazel V. Walter passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was 66.
Hazel was born in Mount Holly and grew up in Burlington. She also lived in Edgewater Park and Willingboro.
She graduated from Burlington Senior High School in 1972 and attended Burlington County College. She taught special needs children at the Allen School and was a substitute teacher at the Burlington Middle School for several years. Before retiring due to MS, she worked in the corporate office for All-In-One Linens/Affordable Linens.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Peter Walter, her sister, Donna Bond, and brothers-in-law, Fred Bond and Fred Deptula.
She is survived by her children, Danyell and Peter Ekelburg, granddaughters, Peyton and Madelyn Carey, her sister, Patricia Walter, a special niece, Tracey Weincyzk (Gary), and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020