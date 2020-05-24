|
October 21, 1965 - May 17, 2020
Born in October, Heather had a love for all things Halloween. Every year you could find her preparing her decorations and handing her candy out to the neighborhood kids in her witch's hat. Heather had a huge heart, often referred to by her mother as her bleeding heart. She would always be right there for her family and friends regardless of circumstance. She always had a great sense of humor: making up words, and singing songs - even if she didn't know the words - she would make them up as she went. She loved her music loud and was always ready to "jam" with her daughters. Her laughter could light up a room and always had something funny to say. She found a love of camping with her husband and love of her life of 11 years, Bryan, and they were always planning their next adventure with family and friends. She was an amazing Mimi to her grandchildren. Her sleepovers were always one for the books. She would be the first one on the floor with the kids playing games Hungry-Hungry Hippos and Mousetrap were the go-tos. She broke all the rules and loved every minute of it. "No," was unheard of with Mimi. She loved to cook up her families favorites. Meatloaf and macaroni and cheese, cookies, and best of all her lasagna, so much in fact that "Christmas Lasagna" was a staple every year. Heather impacted many people through all walks of her life, and everyone held a special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Davison Jr. She is survived by her husband, Bryan Robey; her children, Amanda Horner (David), Brooke Palmer, Staci Cannon (Kenny), and Courtney Robey; her grandchildren Emma, David Jr., Dale, KC, and Hailee; her brother and sister, Gale Eaton (the late James), and Robert Davison III (Ginger); and her mother, Mary Ellen Davison; and her nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Heather's life to include all family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made in Heather's name to the or the .
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
Published in Burlington County Times on May 24, 2020