|
|
Helen B. (Gerlock) Larrabee passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her residence in Cinnaminson. She was 89.
Born in Harrisonville, N.J. to Walter and Lillia Gerlock, Helen was a resident of Cinnaminson for over 45 years. She was employed for over 40 years as a telephone operator for N.J. Bell.
She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Prentiss B. Larrabee; the loving mother of Edith Larrabee and Debbie Larrabee; grandmother of Shannon Kee, Jenn Brunelle and James Monroe; dear sister of Roberta Olivarez, Michael Gerlock, the late Walter Gerlock, the late Lillia Gray, the late Lawrence Gerlock and the late Gerald Gerlock; and sister-in-law of Dorothy Gerlock and Leyla Gerlock. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, a private service for Helen will be held for the family. Funeral services will be live-streamed for the public at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, online at www.givnish.com. A private interment at Colestown Cemetery will follow.
To share your memories of Helen, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020