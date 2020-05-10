Home

POWERED BY

Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
1:30 PM
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Colestown Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Larrabee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen B. Larrabee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen B. Larrabee Obituary
Helen B. (Gerlock) Larrabee passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her residence in Cinnaminson. She was 89.

Born in Harrisonville, N.J. to Walter and Lillia Gerlock, Helen was a resident of Cinnaminson for over 45 years. She was employed for over 40 years as a telephone operator for N.J. Bell.

She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Prentiss B. Larrabee; the loving mother of Edith Larrabee and Debbie Larrabee; grandmother of Shannon Kee, Jenn Brunelle and James Monroe; dear sister of Roberta Olivarez, Michael Gerlock, the late Walter Gerlock, the late Lillia Gray, the late Lawrence Gerlock and the late Gerald Gerlock; and sister-in-law of Dorothy Gerlock and Leyla Gerlock. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current circumstances, a private service for Helen will be held for the family. Funeral services will be live-streamed for the public at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, online at www.givnish.com. A private interment at Colestown Cemetery will follow.

To share your memories of Helen, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -